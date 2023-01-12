Superintendent: Jackson High Student Expected to be OK After Fall

JACKSON TWP., Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Some scary moments to start the day at Jackson High School on Wednesday.

The district says a student jumped from a stairwell balcony and was injured.

That student was transported by paramedics to the hospital, where the district says injuries do not appear to be life threatening.

Superintendent Chris DiLoreto says counselors were being made available for students and staff.

DiLoreto says they abiding by student privacy laws and providing no other information.