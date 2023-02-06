Support Fantone Taking The Polar Plunge For Peter Stentz

Photo: Billy Bebee 1480 WHBC

This past August, Mix 94.1 and 1480 WHBC hosted the 15th Annual Wish-A-Thon to benefit Wishes Can Happen. During the event, we interviewed numerous families and wish recipients to share their story and help the public understand the important work that Wishes Can Happen does in our community. One of those interviews, we had the pleasure of talking with Peter Stentz. A 12 year old facing terminal cancer, Peter had received a wish from Wishes Can Happen. Smart, funny and charismatic, Peter lit up the radio airwaves and shared his story with his father Daniel. Peter spoke of his love of his family, the outdoors and music, The Beatles in particular. Wishes Can Happen provided Peter with a camper for his family to enjoy and travel together. Here is the interview he did with myself and Jordan Miller from 1480 WHBC.

Unfortunately, Peter gained his angel wings on Tuesday, September 27th, 2022. Peter was brave and strong and loving and his legacy lives on in everyone who loved him. Though tragically short, Peter’s life was full of love and laughter and significance. The hashtag #PeterStrong is now a challenge to those who remember him, to live their lives as bravely and with as much passion as Peter did. And I’m going to need to be #PeterStrong, as I have committed to join the Re-Peters in the Portage Lakes Polar Plunge on February 25th.

The Portage Lakes Polar Plunge is an annual event that raises money for area non-profits. This year, the Ronald McDonald House of Akron will be receiving donations. Ronald McDonald House were a huge help to Peter’s family as they navigated the unbelievably challenging waters. Now, Peter’s father, myself, Jordan Miller from 1480 WHBC and a team of others will dive into unbelievably cold waters in the Portage Lakes Polar Plunge. I humbly ask for you a donation to honor Peter’s legacy. Donations can be made by following this link.

I consider myself lucky to have spent a brief amount of time with Peter. I distinctly remember calling my mom after interviewing Peter and crying, knowing that his time was limited. His soul was limitless though. His legacy and impact on the world still resonate today and will continue to ring in my heart. Please, help me help Peter’s family in honoring their son. Make a donation today.