‘Surge Pricing’ Coming To Drive-Thrus

Wendy’s announced they plan to try out ‘surge-pricing’ starting next year. They are shelling out $20 million for all new digital menu boards that can change the prices in real time. The mentality behind it is to charge as much as $1 more during peak meal hours and less during slower times.

Different prices are already at play for delivery orders and Wendy’s claims it can make them “more competitive and flexible with pricing” which they hope will motivate consumers to visit for that value.

But this raises potential issues like, what if you’re standing in line and the prices get jacked up…do you have to pay more? That said, if it goes well, it’s expected other fast-food giants could follow their lead.

Critics say it’s just price gouging by another name. What do you think of the idea?