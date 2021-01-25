      Weather Alert

Survey: Teachers Make Better-Than-Average Money in Canton-Massillon

Jan 25, 2021 @ 6:55am

OCEANSIDE, California (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Teachers in the Canton-Massillon metro area are getting paid more than their counterparts in other cities.

One survey says the area is 15th highest in the country among mid-size metros, with teachers averaging $72,000 a year.

Cleveland and Akron are higher, but a number of California communities are also up there.

And Ohio is number three.

The survey used Bureau of Labor Statistics and other government information.

