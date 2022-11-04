Suspect ID’d, Quickly Arrested in Summer 2021 Plain Township Homicide

PLAIN TWP., Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The investigation took some time, but the arrest was made quickly in a Plain Township homicide from last summer.

The Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force says they picked up 20-year-old Taben Armstead yesterday afternoon on Southway Street SW in Massillon.

That was shortly after the Stark County Sheriff’s Office and county prosecutors charged him with aggravated murder in the shooting death of 28-year-old David Hughson IV at the King’s Creek Apartment complex near the intersection of Market Avenue and Schneider Street NE.

Hughson was found dead outside the apartment complex last June 12.