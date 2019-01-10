Suspect In Aggravated Robberies Arrested

(WHBC) – The Canton Police Department has apprehended a man accused in a string of robberies at stores and gas stations.

Christopher Tremain Johnson was arrested by Canton police officers and members of the FBI Safe Streets Task Force.

Police say the 42-year-old is responsible for five aggravated robberies between January 3rd and the 5th at two Family Dollars, two Speedways and one Circle K.

“He would enter the business, and imply that he had a handgun in his jacket pocket and rob the business of money from the cash register,” Captain Dave Davis told WHBC.

He says additional charges against Johnson are possible.

Date Time Location Business

01/03 10:12p 2535 Fulton Rd NW Circle K

01/04 11:49a 1617 E. Tuscarawas Family Dollar

01/04 2:49p 1908 Cleveland Ave NW Family Dollar

01/05 6:19p 2122 Navarre Rd SW Speedway

01/05 6:32p 905 Harrison Ave SW Speedway