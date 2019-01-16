Suspect In Fatal Hit-Skip Crash Arrested

(WHBC) – The suspect in a fatal hit-skip crash in Akron in December has turned himself in to authorities.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol says Sirvonte De Romeo Rice, 26, of Akron, is facing two counts of aggravated vehicular homicide and failing to stop after an accident.

Authorities say Rice was speeding down Lindsay Avenue overnight on December 30th when he ran a stop sign and slammed into a car that was going north on Virginia Avenue.

The driver of the car, Nicholas Bobo Jr., and his passenger Arielle Davis were both ejected from the vehicle.

Bobo died at the scene and Davis died at a hospital.

The patrol says Rice surrendered to authorities on Wednesday and was booked at the Summit County Jail.