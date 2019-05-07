Suspected Drunk Driver Hits Officer In Construction Zone

(WHBC) – The Ohio State Highway Patrol says a police officer was injured when a driver crashed into his cruiser in a construction zone.

It happened Monday night around 10:30 on State Route 8 in the City of Stow.

The patrol says Stephen Eibel, 57, of Massillon, was driving northbound when he struck Sgt. Theodore Bell’s cruiser, which was in the left lane, with emergency lights activated, assisting construction crews.

Bell, 47, of the Stow Police Department, was injured and taken to an Akron hospital.

Eibel also suffered injuries and was also taken to an Akron hospital.

The extent of their injuries wasn’t released.

The highway patrol says alcohol is expected to have been a factor in the crash, which is under investigation.