SWAT Assist Canton Police in Arrest Thursday Evening
CANTON (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A 46 year old Canton man is behind bars after stabbing his neighbor during an altercation last night in the area of Georgetown road and Hamilton Avenue NE.
Canton Police Lt. Dennis Garren says officers needed further assistance to arrest Richard Bulin, who had barricaded himself inside his home.
“The SWAT team was called in, they executed some of the techniques they’re trained in and were able to apprehend the subject without serious incident,” Garren told WHBC News.
The victim of the stabbing is believed to be okay after suffering minor injuries.