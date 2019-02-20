SWAT Team Arrests Fugitive, Ending Standoff

(WHBC) – Authorities say a dangerous fugitive was arrested after a standoff in Green.

The Summit County Sheriff’s Office earlier in the day on Wednesday advised people that East Turkeyfoot Lake Road (SR 619) was closed in both directions between Pickle road and Fortuna Drive and to avoid the area.

It turns out that authorities were engaged in a SWAT standoff with 31-year-old Thomas Piispanen, who was wanted for burglary and menacing after an alleged incident at his ex-girlfriend’s home in New Franklin on Tuesday.

After many hours of Piispanen refusing to come out of the residence, a SWAT team went in around 2 p.m. and arrested him without incident.

Police say five firearms were also seized from the residence.

“This fugitive not only posed a serious threat to the community but also to any law enforcement officer he came into contact with,” said U.S. Marshal Pete Elliott.

“Due to the quick response of members of the task force and members of the SWAT team the community and law enforcement officers are safer tonight with Piispanen off the streets.”