Swiftie/Security Guard Fired After Going Viral

August 25, 2023 11:05AM EDT
Source: YouTube

Maybe you remember the Swiftie who went viral on TikTok after he got a job doing security for the Eras Tour. Quick refresh:

@calvindenker My security job for Taylor Swift #theerastour #taylorswift #minneapoliserastour #greenscreen ♬ original sound – Calvin Denker

He explained that he figured out that he could work security, get into events for free, and not even need to have a plus-one. He handed out small pieces of paper to fans in hopes they would snap pics of him with Taylor because he wouldn’t be allowed to have his phone out while he was working.

He’s revealed recently that he was fired by the security company.

@calvindenker Unexpected story time! #theerastour #taylorswift #minneapoliserastour @Taylor Nation @Taylor Swift ♬ original sound – Calvin Denker

Calvin explains that after working a 7-hour shift at an Ed Sheeran concert, he was fired.

We would kind of love to see if Taylor Swift has anything to say about this, but we recognize that this is on the security company. Calvin asked that no one send any hate to that company. Okay, fine.

