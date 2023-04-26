Mix 94.1 Mix 94.1 Logo

Swifties Raise Money For Fan Killed On His Way Home From A Taylor Swift Concert

April 26, 2023 10:25AM EDT
Source: YouTube

Such a tragic story after Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour stopped in Houston. 20-year-old fan Jacob Lewis went to the show with his sister, and their car stalled on the way home. Lewis got out to push it when a suspected drunk driver hit Lewis and then fled the scene. Police did find the driver and arrested him after a foot chase.

A GoFundMe was set up for the family and donations from Swifties have flooded in, causing to surpass the original $75,000 goal.  How can you tell they are Swifties?  The donations are for $13, which is Taylor’s favorite number. More than 7,500 donations had already totaled over $123,000.

