Swifties Think More Easter Eggs Have Dropped About Her Next “Version” Release
Billboard magazine says super-fans of Taylor Swift have been watching for clues from Taylor about her next album re-release and believe that Speak Now (Taylor’s Version) and 1989 (Taylor’s Version) could both be released on May 13th, a date that has popped up on some of the Easter eggs she planted for fans.
They noticed “This Love” turned up in the trailer for an new Amazon Prime series, “The Summer I Turned Pretty…”
She knows she drives Swifties crazy as she commented on a fan Tik Tok last November: “Can’t stop won’t stop being cryptic and weird.”
That video pointed out that her “All Too Well” short film featured a car made in 1989. “That’s just the beginning.”
Billboard also took a trip down memory lane at all of Taylor’s most memorable Met Gala looks!
