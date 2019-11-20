Swiss Movie Theater Lets You Watch the Movie in a Double Bed
Do you struggle to stay awake during movies? With recliners in theaters it’s not unusual to hear someone start to snore in the middle of a film. Well, now there’s a theater in Switzerland that has double beds for their customers.
Don’t worry! They say they will change the sheets after every showing! The beds have cushioned headboards and bedside tables. You’ll need the tables because your ticket comes with unlimited pop and snacks. Now, the tickets aren’t cheap! They’ll run you $49 per person.
The theater only holds 11 beds on 4 levels so it will be more of an exclusive showing. I’m wondering if they’ll be monitoring the theater to make sure there aren’t any other….activities….going on during the movie.