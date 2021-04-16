Sylvester Stallone Fires Back After The Internet Tries To Cancel Him
Earlier this week the internet tried to cancel Sylvester Stallone after he allegedly joined the Mar-a-Lago club in Florida, which is owned by Donald Trump. Stallone recently bought a home in Florida and people just assumed that he was going to play golf at the exclusive club.
Sly posted on Instagram “I would like to say to everyone that this never happened. This is just not true. It NEVER ever happened.. I mean no disrespect to anyone, I’m simply not a member… So Keep Punching Folks”.
Do you think cancel culture is getting out of control?