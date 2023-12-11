SZA tops RIAA’s Gold & Platinum certifications for 2023

In 2023, everything SZA touched turned to Gold … and Platinum.

The “Snooze” singer ends the year as the Recording Industry Association of America’s most-certified artist of the year. She scored the most certified releases this year — 15 — as well as the Top Album, SOS, certified three-times Platinum, and the Top Single, “Kill Bill,” certified five-times Platinum.

Taking to Instagram on December 10, SZA celebrated the one-year anniversary of the release of SOS, which originally dropped December 9, 2022. “Happy 1 year anniversary to an album that is ACTIVELY CHANGING MY LIFE .. like rn currently changing my life,” she wrote. “I haven’t processed this year AT ALL cause it’s still happening .. this is beyond my wildest dreams.”

She added, in part, “Thank you to every person that streamed this album ,came to a show , blasted it in traffic and connected w ANY part of me . To everyone that continues to believe in me and be patient w me as I figure it all out . your [sic] my driving force. I love you.”

SZA also shared some artwork for LANA, which is the title of the upcoming deluxe version of SOS.

The RIAA also saluted artists who received their first Gold & Platinum certifications this year, including Ice Spice, who scored two Gold singles with “Munch (Feelin’ U)” and “In Ha Mood,” and the Platinum-certified “Boy’s a Liar Pt. 2” with PinkPantheress.

Other artists who received their first certifications this year include BTS‘ Jung Kook and Jimin, “Ceilings” singer Lizzy McAlpine, “Escapism” singer RAYE, “Daylight” singer David Kushner and “Snap” singer Rosa Linn.

