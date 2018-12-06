Taco Bell Giving Out College Scholarships
By Sarah Peters
Dec 6, 2018 @ 6:52 AM

College is expensive, but thankfully Taco Bell is stepping in to help ease the burden, giving out $4 million in college aid this year.
Winning a Live Más Scholarship can net a student between $5,000 and $25,000, and best of all, it’s not based on academic or athletic performance.
Anyone between 16 and 24 just has to send the fast-food giant a two-minute video describing their passions, without needing to mention those pesky grades.
The entry period starts on February 21, so there’s plenty of time to make your bid shine. Winners will be announced in the spring.
How did you pay for college?

