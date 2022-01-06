      Weather Alert

Taco Bell Launches Taco-A-Day Subscription Program Nationwide

Jan 6, 2022 @ 9:13am

Taco Bell is launching a subscription taco-a-day program for $10 a month.

The subscription allows you to get a free crunchy taco, soft taco, spicy potato soft taco, Doritos Locos taco, or the supreme version of any of those, each day for a month using the Taco Bell app.

Other restaurants have launched similar programs, Panera has a tea and coffee subscription for $8.99 per month and Burger King tried a coffee subscription in 2019 for $5.00 but discontinued it months later.

Would you sign up for a Taco Bell subscription? What food could you eat every day?

