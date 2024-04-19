Mix 94.1 Mix 94.1 Logo

Taco Bell Manager Saves Baby Not Breathing In Drive-Thru

April 19, 2024 10:35AM EDT
Share
Source: YouTube

A Taco Bell manager saved the life of a baby in the drive-thru!

This happened in Pennsylvania where Natasha Long noticed her 11-month-old Miles was struggling to breathe. Manager Becky Arbaugh noticed and ran outside to perform chest compressions that got him breathing again!

He was taken to the hospital where doctors are still trying to figure out what caused the incident, and the two women say they are bonded for life!  Arbaugh even offered to come sit with Miles in the hospital so mom could get a break!

Popular Posts

1

Jelly Roll sued by Philadelphia musician Jellyroll for trademark infringement
2

$2000 for the Mix Moms
3

May the fourth be with her: Dua Lipa to pull double duty on ‘SNL’
4

Billie Eilish previews 14 seconds of ‘﻿HIT ME HARD AND SOFT’﻿ song
5

Harry Styles attends the Masters Tournament, claims he’s made “a couple birdies” on the course