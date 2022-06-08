      Weather Alert

Taco Bell Opens Futuristic 2-Story Drive-Thru Complete With Food Elevators

Jun 8, 2022 @ 8:32am

Taco Bell is going high-tech.

The fast-food chain is opening a giant new two-story location this week in Brooklyn Park, Minnesota that honestly could be straight out of “The Jetsons.”

When you roll up to the drive-thru, you’ll find yourself face-to-face with video technology to take your order rather than an employee with a headset.

Then, when your order is ready, you’ll grab the food in one of four pick-up lanes with “food elevators” – picture the vacuum tube at bank drive-thrus, but for your Mexican pizza.

Taco Bell execs say the system aims to keep your wait time down to two minutes or less.

Do you think this is going to be the future of food service? What’s next? Robotic burger flippers?

Popular Posts
Here’s Why You’ll Only See Matthew Morrison In A Few “SYTYCD” Episodes
Harry Styles Donates Pay From AirPods Commercial To Charity
Kanye West Might Be Developing Toys, Games, NFTs and Amusement Parks
‘Moorhen’ Is The Champion Word As Texas Teen Wins Spelling Bee Title
Jada Pinkett Smith Talks About Oscars Slap On “Red Table Talk”
Connect With Us Listen To Us On