Taco Bell Testing a Grilled Cheese Burrito
Two of my favorite things together: grilled cheese and Taco Bell!
Taco Bell has just announced that they are testing yet another item to add to the menu and this one is sure to make you drool. The fast-food chain is now testing a Grilled Cheese Burrito with melted cheese on the inside and outside and unlike the other burritos, will be served in a tin foil wrap. If you’re looking to try out the item, it’s being tested in Tennessee, Ohio, and Arizona.
What do you think about the potentially new menu item?