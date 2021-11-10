      Weather Alert

Tai Verdes to perform virtual concert on Roblox this weekend

Nov 10, 2021 @ 5:52pm

Angelo Kritikos

Tai Verdes — or at least his digital avatar — will give a special concert this weekend on Roblox, the online game platform that’s wildly popular among younger fans.

On Saturday at 11 a.m. PT, Tai will perform “Let’s Go to Hell” and three other songs on Roblox, performing from a boardwalk inspired by Venice Beach, California.  That space, which is open now, also will host a live Q&A with Tai after the performance.

In addition to grooving to the “A-O-K” artist’s tunes, fans who visit the space can also explore the boardwalk, shop for virtual merch — such as “Tai-dye” clothing — buy tacos at a Tai-inspired taco shop and hang out in the “Sunshine Scavenger Hut.”

If you miss the debut performance, it will re-air on the hour throughout the weekend.



