More Businesses Reopening on Monday, Others Wait for Word

Taika Waititi To Direct And Co-Write New ‘Star Wars’ Movie

May 4, 2020 @ 5:02pm

What perfect news to come out on May 4th! Disney has announced that Taika Waititi is going to direct and co-write the next Star Wars movie, along with Krysty Wilson-Cairns. When you think about it, Waititi taking on this role is no surprise. He did an amazing job with the season finale of The Mandalorian, a Disney+ exclusive series. I personally love his directing and writing style. I loved what he did with Thor: Ragnarok as well. Unfortunately, we have to wait till about 2023 to see this next installment in the Star Wars franchise!

