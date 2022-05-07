      Weather Alert

Take a Look at Thurman Munson’s New Renovations

May 7, 2022 @ 3:17pm

Just in time for a baseball filled summer, Thurman Munson Stadium has a brand new look. Local figures and fans gathered for a re-dedication ceremony that featured a tour of the renovations costing over five million dollars. Thurmon Munson Stadium originally opened in 1989 and was named after local Canton resident and Lehman High School grad, Thurman Munson. Munson was a baseball standout at Lehman High School and Kent State, who was taken fourth overall in the 1968 MLB draft by the New York Yankees. The defensive focused catcher was named Yankees Captain, won three Gold Gloves, made seven All-Star appearances, and won two World Series before tragically passing in an air plane crash in August of 1979. The field was originally home to the “Canton-Akron Indians” the former double officiate of the Cleveland Indians. Now, the field will be home the Canton McKinley Bull Dogs  and will play host to baseball tournaments  for all ages. Take a look at all the pictures below.

Popular Posts
‘Fast X’ Director Quits In First Week Because Of Vin Diesel
Yo! MTV Raps Coming To Paramount+
Our Favorite Stars At The Met Gala
Adele May Move Vegas Residency To Planet Hollywood
Dave Chappelle Attacked Onstage While Performing During Netflix Is A Joke Festival At The Hollywood Bowl
Connect With Us Listen To Us On