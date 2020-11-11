      Weather Alert

Take a Look: Monument Park Improvements Completed

Nov 11, 2020 @ 5:40am

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Next time you’re racing up Serpentine Hill to get on the freeway, turn left at the park system and check out the improvements in Monument Park.

Monument Pond has been drained and refilled with trees and other debris cleared from the adjacent Canton Waterworks Raceway canal.

Several feet of silt was removed from the bottom of the pond.

It should make for good fishing once again.

The old 1930s picnic pavilion near 12th Street NW has also been refurbished.

It was a $100,000 project

Popular Posts
person carrying rolls of toilet paper in store
Stores Prepare For Another Toilet Paper Shortage
Al Roker
Al Roker Reveals Prostate Cancer Diagnosis
christmas tree with gifts in living room
App Lets Shoppers Try Out Christmas Trees Before Buying
Kamala Harris
Kamala Harris' Message To All Women
man and woman driving in a car
Listen- Dave and Jimmy: Testing The Lengths We Go To For Love