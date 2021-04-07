Taking Positive Approach, Even With Coming Summertime Air Pollution
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Air Quality Awareness Week is still four weeks away, but the Air Pollution office in the Canton Health Department has big plans.
They plan to take a positive approach to the daily Air Quality Index.
So when the “AQI” is Good between 0 and 50, they’ll encourage even those with health issues to get outside and get some exercise and fresh air.
And if we’re in the Moderate range between 50 and 100, they’ll encourage indoor activity.
They’ll be putting together a social media group of those interested in keeping active