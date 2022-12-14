Talbert: Good Time to Move on New CCSD Building Projects

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The timing may be just right for the Canton City School District to move on modernizing a number of buildings, like McKinley High School.

The school board will look at the plan again Monday night.

Superintendent Jeff Talbert says with the 4.3 mill bond issue that provided new construction in the early 2000s falling off, there’s an opportunity here.

District voters can decide to essentially renew that and add in a permanent improvement levy, making for an 8.87 mill request.

Talbert stresses that less than 4.5 mills worth of that request is new money.

Plans are for a new McKinley High on the downtown Timken campus, as well as new K-to-6 Souers and Mason buildings.

The price tag for the project has gone up, to $143 million.

One additional cost factor: the $81 million McKinley downtown plan needs further property acquisition along Fourth Street NW.

He spoke to 1480 WHBC Radio’s Pam Cook on Canton’s Morning News this week.