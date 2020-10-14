      Weather Alert

Talbert: Lower Minimum GPA for Canton City Student-Athletes

Oct 14, 2020 @ 7:22am

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The Canton City Schools Superintendent is proposing that the minimum GPA for students to participate in sports be lowered from 2.0 to 1.5.

It’s a plan that Jeffrey Talbert is hearing a lot about on social media, but he says it’s a way to keep teens at school and off the streets.

The school board will consider it next week.

The district has one of the higher Grade-Point-Average requirements for student athletes.

