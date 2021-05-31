      Weather Alert

Tappan Lake Upgrading Marina/Restaurant Facility

May 31, 2021 @ 3:48am

NEW PHILADELPHIA, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The latest major remodeling project at the Muskingum Watershed Conservancy District’s recreational facilities involves the marina and restaurant at Tappan Lake in Harrison County.

The restaurant will seat 250, with some outside on a deck overlooking the lake.

The $4.4 million project is expected to wrap up in July.

Also, the beaches are open.

Atwood and Pleasant Hill Lakes have guarded beaches.

And, there are fireworks on July 3 at four parks including Atwood and Tappan.

