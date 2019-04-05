Target’s Coming Out With A Sensory Friendly Kids’ Furniture Line

For kids with sensory sensitivities, the struggle to feel safe, comfortable, and calm is real, even at home. So parents of those kids are on the search for household items and furniture that meets the needs of their sensitive kiddos who are on the autism spectrum or have other sensory challenges. Target asked these parents what they needed and listened, developing a new line of furniture and accessories with these kids in mind.

The Pillowfort collection is cool for all kids, but it was specifically created to meet the needs of kids who prefer sensory-friendly designs. The line includes around 20 pieces ranging from $20 to $100 and it’s all functional and adorable, just like we’d expect from Target.

They’ve got a cozy bean bag cocoon chair that’s made with ultra-soft velvet that’s liquid resistant and the cover can be tossed in the washer if it does get dirty. Smart thinking, Target. The collection also includes floor cushions for chilling out, an ottoman and lounge chair, weighted blankets for little ones and two rocking chairs. But our favorite item in the line has to be the hideaway tent. It provides the perfect cozy, quiet space for kids and it even comes with two cord ports for electronic devices and a place to hang a light. Who wouldn’t want to hang out there? And the best part, moms? It’s less than $50.

SOURCE: SCARYMOMMY.COM