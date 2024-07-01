Tate McRae and The Kid LAROI go Instagram official

For months there have been rumors that Tate McRae and The Kid LAROI are a couple, but they’ve finally made it official.

Monday, July 1, is Tate’s 21st birthday, and on his Instagram Story, LAROI posted a photo of the two of them kissing and wrote, “happy 21st birthday. you make me better! I love yoooouuu.”

Tate reposted LAROI’s message to her own Instagram Story.

Rumors about a romance between the Canadian singer and the Australian rapper started about seven months ago, when Tate was seen wearing a shirt that fans believed belonged to LAROI. The two have also been seen together in LA, Toronto and Las Vegas. A few months ago, LAROI told the crowd at his show in Ireland that his “girlfriend” was in the audience. Tate just happened to be attending the show.

In April, Billboard asked Tate if she would ever collaborate with LAROI. She laughed and said, “I don’t know. Yeah, maybe. He’s amazing.”

Tate is currently in the middle of her Think Later world tour, while LAROI is in the middle of his The First Time tour.

