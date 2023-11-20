Tate McRae scores first top 10 song, Jack Harlow debuts at #2 as Taylor Swift repeats at #1

Tate McRae and Jack Harlow both made great showings on this week’s Billboard Hot 100 chart, but neither of them could dislodge Taylor Swift from the top spot.

As “Cruel Summer” turns into fall, Taylor’s 2019 song from Lover has now racked up a fourth week at #1 on the Hot 10. Jack’s new single, “Lovin on Me,” debuts at #2, becoming his fifth top five hit.

As Billboard notes, Jack is just the fourth artist to score at least one new top five hit each year this decade, following Doja Cat, Drake and Taylor. His other top fives are “Whats Poppin,” “Industry Baby,” “First Class” and “3D.”

Jack will perform during halftime at the Detroit Lions Thanksgiving Day Classic on Thursday.

Meanwhile, Tate scored a career milestone: Her latest hit, “greedy,” has climbed to #8, making it the Canadian singer’s first Hot 100 top 10. Her previous peak was #17, with “you broke me first.” On her Instagram Story, she wrote, “Ur joking right?!???? Im freakin. Top 10 Hot 100. Thank u.”

On Billboard’s airplay-based Radio Songs chart, “greedy” climbed to #10, marking her first top 10 on that tally, as well. Over the weekend, Tate performed “greedy” on Saturday Night Live, as well as a new song called “grave.”

She wrote on Instagram, “literally the biggest dream come true to perform on saturday night live. i feel nothing but grateful and lucky to be able to do what i love with such amazing ppl around me:’) what a night HOLY S****. thank u thank u to everyone apart of this w me.”

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.