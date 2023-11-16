Taylor and Travis’ Parents Expected To Meet

Both Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have spent time with each other’s parents, it’s the next logical step that the parents should meet each other!

The plan is for that to happen Monday when Travis’ Kansas City Chiefs play his brother Jason’s team, the Philadelphia Eagles. Scott and Andrea Swift will be hanging out with Ed and Donna Kelce…how adorable! We think they’re gonna be besties! Who will the Swifts be rooting for??? We think we know…

In other Taylor-related news, Royal Caribbean is hopping on the Taylor bandwagon with a Taylor Swift-themed “In My Cruise Era” excursion launching next year. Before we go any further…no, Taylor is NOT going to be on this cruise. The official website reads: “Join us as we celebrate all things Taylor, make new friends, dress up in our favorite eras, trade friendship bracelets, and enjoy everything this amazing ship has to offer!”

It departs on October 21, 2024 from Miami, Florida, the day after Swift wraps up her three Eras Tour concerts in the city. You’ll got to Royal Caribbean’s Bahamas private island, Perfect Day at CocoCay, and Nassau during the four-day vacation. Along with bracelet exchanges, there will be karaoke, trivia, dance parties, and nightly outfit themes based on Swift’s album eras.

Tickets for “In My Cruise Era,” on Royal Caribbean’s Allure Of The Seas, begin at $1,573.