Taylor-gating Is Getting As Big As The Show

If you know anything about Swifties, you know they go big, they are passionate about their girl, and the party extends to the parking lot and surrounding streets! Many on social media sharing “when you can’t sell a kidney for Eras tour tickets, you pay $18 for parking” and watch the screen from outside the stadium!

Taylor Swift has been playing sold out stadium tours, so yeah….the neighborhood can hear. And so many fans are even traveling just to hang in the vicinity even without tickets…and they look like they’re having just as much fun! Pro tips if you want to get in on the parking lot party: come early, expect traffic and bring chairs, food and a willingness to bond with other Swifties!

Taylor just played another rainy show in Foxborough, Massachusetts and told the crowd “I kind of feel like telling you, I don’t know, I’ve just never been this happy in my life in all aspects of my life ever before,” “And I just want to thank you for being a part of that.” But she alluded to her new romance with Matty Healy saying, “It’s not just the tour. I just sort of feel like my life finally feels like it makes sense, so I thought I’d play this song, which brings me a lot of happy memories.”