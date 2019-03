BEVERLY HILLS, CA - JANUARY 06: Taylor Swift attends the InStyle And Warner Bros. Golden Globes After Party 2019 at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 6, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images)

We’ve all done some strange things as teenagers and in a recent rare interview, Taylor Swift admitted to one of her teenage fails.

During Swift’s interview with Elle she admitted to using Sharpie as eyeliner, and even worse she slept without washing off her makeup. Well, maybe the Sharpie is worse… Nevertheless, Taylor is now being “nicer” to her skin, “I now moisturize my face every night and put on body lotion after I shower,” she says.