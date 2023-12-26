Taylor Swift and family cheer on Travis Kelce as her album returns to #1

It was a football-filled Christmas for Taylor Swift, who cheered on her boyfriend Travis Kelce at Arrowhead Stadium on December 25, along with her family.

As People reports, Taylor, her mom, her dad, her brother Austin and her brother’s girlfriend Sydney Ness all joined her in Kansas City for the game. Taylor wore a Santa hat with Travis’ number, 87, embroidered on it, while Austin was dressed in a full Santa Claus outfit, plus a Chiefs hat and scarf.

During the game, when the camera cut to Taylor, NFL commentator Tony Romo once again mistakenly referred to Taylor as Travis’ “wife.” It was the second time Romo had made that mistake, leading fans to joke about whether Romo knows something they don’t.

After the Chiefs’ loss to the Las Vegas Raiders, Taylor and Travis left the game hand-in-hand.

While she couldn’t celebrate a Chiefs’ victory, Taylor did have something to smile about: Her album 1989 (Taylor’s Version) returned to #1 on the Billboard album chart. According to Billboard, Taylor has now spent a total of 67 weeks on top of the album chart across her career, tying the late Elvis Presley for the most weeks at #1 among solo artists.

Among all artists, only The Beatles have had more weeks at #1: 132 in total.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.