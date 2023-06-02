Taylor Swift announces first international dates for Eras Tour

Taylor Swift has announced the first round of international dates for her Eras Tour.

She’ll kick off a string of shows in Mexico City, Mexico, on August 24, 25 and 26. Then, in November, she’ll head to Buenos Aires, Argentina, and Rio de Janeiro and São Paulo, Brazil. Sabrina Carpenter will be her supporting act for the Latin America dates.

Verified Fan Registration is now open for the Mexico shows, with tickets going on sale starting June 13 at 2 p.m. local time. General on-sale for Argentina begins Tuesday, June 6, at 10 a.m. local time, while ticket presales for Brazil also begin June 6 at 10 a.m. local time. Fans who purchased tickets for Taylor’s 2020 shows in Brazil that were canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic will have the opportunity to access an exclusive presale for Eras tickets.

Additional international dates will be announced soon.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.