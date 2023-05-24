Taylor Swift announces ‘Midnights’ deluxe album, featuring Ice Spice collab
Taylor Swift is giving fans even more Midnights to love.
The singer surprised Swifties with the announcement Wednesday that she’s releasing a deluxe version of the album, with a new “Karma” remix featuring Ice Spice, a new version of “Snow on the Beach” with Lana Del Rey and more.
“Um. SO much to tell you,” Taylor begins on social media. “I’m a massive fan of this brilliant artist and after getting to know her I can confirm: she is THE ONE to watch. So delighted to say that Karma Featuring the incredible @icespice will be out TOMORROW night at MIDNIGHT ET as a part of the new Midnights (Til Dawn Edition) deluxe album that you can pre-order now at store.taylorswift.com!”
She continues, “In addition to Karma Ft Ice Spice… You asked for it, we listened: Lana and I went back into the studio specifically to record more Lana on Snow on the Beach.”
And that’s not all — for fans attending the East Rutherford, New Jersey, shows of her Eras Tour this weekend, she’ll have a special edition CD only available on-site beginning at 12 p.m. ET Friday. The CD will contain a never-before-heard Midnights track from the vault called “You’re Losing Me.”
