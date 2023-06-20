Taylor Swift announces more international dates for Eras Tour

Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour is going global.

The singer announced a slew of new international dates for 2024, kicking off in Tokyo, Japan, on February 7. The shows wrap August 16 and 17, 2024, at Wembley Stadium in London.

In between, she’ll hit Australia, Singapore, France, Italy, Spain, Germany, Poland, Switzerland and more.

“EXCUSE ME HI I HAVE SOMETHING TO SAY,” Taylor wrote on social media Tuesday, June 20. “I can’t wait to see so many of you on The Eras Tour next year at these new international dates! Visit http://TaylorSwift.com/tour for more information on your registrations, pre-sales and on-sales!!”

Taylor announced her first batch of international dates — in Mexico, Argentina and Brazil — earlier this month.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.