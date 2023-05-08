Taylor Swift Announces “Speak Now- Taylor’s Version” Drops July 7

Taylor Swift sent fans at her Nashville Eras Tour stop into a frenzy as they were the first to find out Speak Now will be the next album in her “Taylor’s Version” series, out July 7th. “The songs that came from this time in my life were marked by their brutal honesty, unfiltered diaristic confessions and wild wistfulness. I love this album because it tells a tale of growing up, flailing, flying and crashing … and living to speak about it,” Swift later wrote on Instagram.

The re-recordings are part of her revenge plot against former label, Big Machine, selling her earlier catalog in 2019 to Scooter Braun. she claims she was never given the chance to buy them. She has since re-recorded Fearless (Taylor’s Version) and Red (Taylor’s Version). Speak Now was Swift’s third album, featuring singles like “Mean,” “Ours,” “Sparks Fly,” and “The Story of Us.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift)

In the second slide of her announcement, she refers to fans reading it as “dear reader,” which has Swiftie sleuths thinking she’s not only releasing a rerecorded version of “Speak Now” from 2010 but also a memoir. Right now there’s not hard proof that this is happening. But then again, is there ever hard proof of anything Taylor hints about before she actually puts it into play?

Some clever TikTok sleuths have been working on this theory:

According to Good Neighbor Bookstore, July 9, a book will be released and only on June 13 (Taylor’s lucky Number) will we know what that book will be.

In Taylor’s caption of her Instagram announcement, she says this:

It fills me with such pride and joy to announce that my version of Speak Now will be out July 7 (just in time for July 9th, iykyk )

However, we can’t discount that July 9 is also a date she specifically mentions in the Speak Now song “Last Kiss.”

That July ninth, the beat of your heart It jumps through your shirt I can still feel your arms

Now we wait… For both the new album and hopefully (fingers crossed) the memoir?!