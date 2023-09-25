Taylor Swift Attends Travis Kelce’s Football Game

“He’s team captain and she’s in the bleachers?”

Taylor Swift was at Arrowhead Stadium for the Kansas City Chiefs win (41-10) against the Chicago Bears yesterday — adding fuel to rumors that she’s dating Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce. She was seen on the broadcast inside Kelce’s personal VIP box, cheering alongside Kelce’s mother, Donna. When Travis scored a touchdown, Swift yelled “LET’S F***ING GO!”

The NFL star revealed last week that he had invited Taylor to watch him play, but played coy about whether the two are actually dating. He told an interviewer that he he “threw the ball in her court,” and then continued, “I’ve seen you rock the stage at Arrowhead [Stadium]. You might have to come see me rock the stage at Arrowhead and see which one’s a little more lit.”

They left the stadium together after yesterday’s game, but there was no PDA. But a fan witnessed her supposedly paying for everyone’s meal at a restaurant so they would all leave, so she and Travis could eat alone! That story HERE.

Travis Kelce’s teammate, Patrick Mahomes made sure he looked good!