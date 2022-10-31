Taylor Swift becomes the first artist to claim entire top 10 on ‘Billboard’ Hot 100

Beth Garrabrant/TAS Rights Management

The Billboard Hot 100 has blown up in a “Lavender Haze” thanks to Taylor Swift‘s Midnights album. For the first time in chart history, all the songs in the top 10 songs are from one artist.

You guessed it, Taylor is now the first artist in history to claim all 10 songs atop the Billboard Hot 100, with her track “Anti-Hero” leading the chart after it was streamed 59.7 million times and sold 13,500 copies in the past week. The song is now her ninth overall number one.

Taylor beats previous record-holder Drake, who previously held the title for having the most songs take up the top 10. The artist sent nine songs into the top 10 in 2021.

With Taylor polishing up the entire top 10 this week, she has now logged 40 top-10 hits — the most out of any female artist. Madonna previously held the record with 38.

Drake is the act to beat in that particular race, as he’s sent 59 songs into the top 10.

Taylor also established another record for herself : She is now the first artist to simultaneously top the Hot 100 and Billboard 200 charts four separate times. Prior to Midnights, her albums evermore, folklore and Red (Taylor’s Version) went to number one, as did their respective singles “willow,” “cardigan” and “All Too Well (Taylor’s Version).”

Looking at stats, the number-one “Anti-Hero” was streamed the most out of any other Midnights song. The track that sold the most copies is “Question…?” — which moved 21,400 copies over the past week. “Question…?” is seventh on the Hot 100.

