Mix 94.1 Mix 94.1 Logo

Taylor Swift, Benson Boone top midyear album and song charts

July 16, 2024 12:00PM EDT
Share
Beth Garrabrant

It probably won’t surprise you to hear that at the halfway mark of 2024, Taylor Swift‘s The Tortured Poets Department is the most popular album in the U.S. But you may be surprised to hear what the most popular song is: Benson Boone‘s “Beautiful Things.”

That’s according to data tracking firm Luminate, which has just released its Midyear Music Report. According to the company, between Dec. 29, 2023, and June 27, 2024, TTPD sold just under 4.7 million equivalent album units, which includes streaming numbers. It’s also the top-selling album when it comes to traditional album sales, moving 2.47 million copies on CD, vinyl and digital download.

The most-streamed song by on-demand audio streamers was Benson’s “Beautiful Things,” which peaked at #2 on the Billboard Hot 100. It notched just under 450 million streams in six months. The #2 song was “I Remember Everything” by Zach Bryan and Kacey Musgraves, followed by Teddy Swims‘ “Lose Control.”

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Popular Posts

1

Get onboard the Taylor train: Florida rail system offering “sing-along” transport to October Eras Tour shows
2

An Inspiring Spout with Jonah Marais
3

Behind The Scenes with Sofi Tukker
4

Travis Kelce’s Viral Moment With Julia Roberts At The Eras Tour
5

Kevin Bacon Once Used A Disguise To Not Be Recognized…And Hated It