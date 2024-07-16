Taylor Swift, Benson Boone top midyear album and song charts

It probably won’t surprise you to hear that at the halfway mark of 2024, Taylor Swift‘s The Tortured Poets Department is the most popular album in the U.S. But you may be surprised to hear what the most popular song is: Benson Boone‘s “Beautiful Things.”

That’s according to data tracking firm Luminate, which has just released its Midyear Music Report. According to the company, between Dec. 29, 2023, and June 27, 2024, TTPD sold just under 4.7 million equivalent album units, which includes streaming numbers. It’s also the top-selling album when it comes to traditional album sales, moving 2.47 million copies on CD, vinyl and digital download.

The most-streamed song by on-demand audio streamers was Benson’s “Beautiful Things,” which peaked at #2 on the Billboard Hot 100. It notched just under 450 million streams in six months. The #2 song was “I Remember Everything” by Zach Bryan and Kacey Musgraves, followed by Teddy Swims‘ “Lose Control.”

