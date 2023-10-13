Mix 94.1 Mix 94.1 Logo

Taylor Swift Cheers On The Chiefs Again With Mama Kelce

October 13, 2023 1:22PM EDT
Taylor Swift seems to be a lucky charm as the NFL pointed out the Kansas City Chiefs are undefeated when she has been at their games! Less than 24 hours after her L.A. premiere of her Eras Tour concert movie, Swift was posted up with Donna Kelce and chatting up Travis Kelce’s dad in a suite cheering on her man. And Kelce was putting on a show!

During a cut to the box, Al Michaels might have made it official by referring to her as “Travis Kelce’s good buddy and girlfriend”!  Taylor seems to be new besties with QB Patrick Mahomes’ wife, Brittany.

Oh…and the Chiefs won! Is this Taylor’s new “red era”?  Perhaps.

