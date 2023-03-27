Taylor Swift debuts live performance of “Cowboy Like Me” with Mumford & Sons frontman

Taylor Swift‘s Eras Tour continues with its surprises, including Taylor welcoming Mumford & Sons frontman Marcus Mumford onto the stage in Las Vegas over the weekend.

Taylor told fans on Friday night, “We don’t have guests at this show,” but evidently changed her mind during night two at Allegiant Stadium. She stunned fans when she brought Marcus out; they performed the fan-favorite evermore track “Cowboy Like Me” live for the first time.

Fans flooded social media with the magical moment, which showed Taylor sharing the story of the birth of evermore and how she asked Marcus to sing with her on the popular track, revealing herself to be a massive Mumford & Sons fan. She then welcomed the frontman onstage, saying he has “one of the most gorgeous voices in the world.”

While this was Taylor’s first time performing the song onstage, Marcus has made the track a staple at his concerts.

Elsewhere during Taylor’s weekend shows in Vegas, she performed Fearless‘ “White Horse” for the first time since 2018. She also delighted fans by singing Midnights‘ “Snow on the Beach” — but collaborator Lana Del Rey was not there to assist.

Taylor’s concerts are still clocking in at roughly three hours long, allowing her ample time to perform select tracks from all 10 of her studio albums.

She next heads to Arlington, Texas, for a three-night residency at AT&T Stadium beginning March 31. Considering night two takes place on April Fools’ Day, fans are curious to see what surprises or pranks Taylor might have up her sleeve.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.