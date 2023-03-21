Mix 94.1 Mix 94.1 Logo

Taylor Swift Dives Into Her Stage??

March 21, 2023 12:55PM EDT
Source: YouTube

Taylor Swift dives into the transition to the “Midnights” era on her Eras Tour…literally! She’s clearly sparing no expense on effects as it’s been 5 years since she last toured.  It looks as if she’s swimming under the stage until she emerges again still dry 😏 See how it’s done HERE

This also gives you a peek at the outfits and sets for her 3-hour show playing 44 songs. With opening acts…it’s a 5 hour show!  BTW…we’re loving this video of a senior security guard having the time of her life on the job!

