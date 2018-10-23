Taylor Swift Donates Thousands to Fan Who’s Mom is in Coma
By Sarah Peters
|
Oct 23, 2018 @ 5:31 AM
LOS ANGELES, CA - OCTOBER 09: Taylor Swift accepts the Artist of the Year award onstage during the 2018 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on October 9, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images)

Taylor Swift  donated $15,550 to a 19-year-old fan whose mother has been in a three-year coma. Sadie created a GoFundMe account and asked friends to help her and her family out after things started to get rough, “My Mom has been in a coma for three years now. She had an ulcer that bled out that led to a lack of oxygen to the brain which resulted in brain damage,” Sadie wrote on Twitter With Sadie and her brother being the only family members to work, Sadie revealed that ‘my family is in trouble.’ Before Taylor’s donation to Sadie’s mother’s GoFundMe account, $25,000 had already been donated.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Target Hosting Paw Patrol Trick-or-Treating Event Akron Zoo Adding HUGE Expansion Key Lime Milk Shakes Coming to Chick-Fil-A Keith Urban Visits Sick Fan in Ohio Before Concert Measles Outbreak Causes Letter to Parents: Unvaccinated Children Stay at Home Canadian Girl Guide Sells Out of Cookies Outside of Cannabis Store