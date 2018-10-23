Taylor Swift Donates Thousands to Fan Who’s Mom is in Coma

Taylor Swift donated $15,550 to a 19-year-old fan whose mother has been in a three-year coma. Sadie created a GoFundMe account and asked friends to help her and her family out after things started to get rough, “My Mom has been in a coma for three years now. She had an ulcer that bled out that led to a lack of oxygen to the brain which resulted in brain damage,” Sadie wrote on Twitter With Sadie and her brother being the only family members to work, Sadie revealed that ‘my family is in trouble.’ Before Taylor’s donation to Sadie’s mother’s GoFundMe account, $25,000 had already been donated.