Taylor Swift Donates To Ohio Foodbank After Fan Makes Christmas Display Inspired By One Of Her Songs
A “Swiftie” in Ohio dedicated her holiday decorations to her favorite artist of all-time, Taylor Swift, and the “Folklore” singer took notice. Sarah J. Bailey, a singer/songwriter, showcased her holiday display on Instagram with the caption, “This year, we got to add my girl, my favorite artist of all time, TAYLOR SWIFT (@taylorswift ) – “Christmas Tree Farm”!!! Don’t forget, we also have a food dropbox (covid safe) for donations to the local food bank…” Bailey set her light display up with Swift’s song, “Christmas Tree Farm” playing in the background. She encouraged people to visit the display, drop off letters to Santa, and make a donation to their local food bank. Bailey’s post received hundreds of likes, but most importantly it received a response from Taylor Swift, who shared how much she loved the display and mentioned she had made a donation to the food bank in the Bailey family’s honor. Have you ever had a celebrity respond to you on social media? Share your story.