Taylor Swift enlists Haim, Laura Dern and Dita von Teese for ‘Bejeweled’ video

As promised, earlier on her Instagram, Taylor Swift released the video for “Bejeweled,” at the stroke of midnight Tuesday with a little help from some friend for the Cinderella-inspired clip.

Swift plays “House Wench Taylor,” who’s forced to scrub the floor while her wicked step sisters, played by Este, Danielle, and Alana Haim, as well as “Stepmommy,” Oscar-winning actress Laura Dern, prepare to attend a ball in hopes of getting a marriage proposal from the prince.

We then see Swift transform herself into a “Bejeweled” princess who leaves a stream of glitter in her wake, splashes around in giant champagne glasses with “Fairy Goddess” Dita von Teese and ghosts Jack Antonoff.

“I want[ed] to make a video that is just for the fans who like certain things like glitter and easter eggs and lots of little cameos, she told Jimmy Fallon during an appearance on The Tonight Show.

“So basically I was thinking about Midnights, the the concept, and I was like, ‘Where do we hear about a lot?’” she continued. “We hear about it a lot when we talk about the Cinderella fairytale. And so I was like, ‘What if we did a little twist on a Cinderella story and I could cast my friends.”

The video also contains “a psychotic amount of Easter eggs” in the video, said Taylor, who claimed to have “a PDF file for the Easter eggs in this video,” because there are so many we could not keep track.”

