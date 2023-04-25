Taylor Swift fans donate to GoFundMe fundraiser for Swiftie killed on the way home from concert

After a Taylor Swift fan was killed on his way home from an Eras Tour show last weekend in Houston, Texas, fellow Swifties have flooded a GoFundMe page set up in his honor.

According to ABC affiliate KTRK, Jacob Lewis, 20, was struck and killed by a suspected drunk driver early Saturday morning. The car in which Lewis and his sister were riding stalled, and when Lewis got out to push it, a car came up from behind, hit Lewis and then fled the scene. The driver was arrested by police after a foot chase and is being held in lieu of $90,000 bond.

The Houston Chronicle reports fellow Swift fans have flooded the GoFundMe, set up on behalf of the Lewis family, with donations. They have been identified as Swifties because the thousands of donations that are coming in are for $13, which is Taylor’s favorite number.

The GoFundMe campaign had a goal of $75,000; as of press time, the more than 7,000 donations had already totaled $111,272.

After the accident, Jacob’s sister April posted a Taylor-centric video of them together and wrote on Twitter, “We loved you so much @taylorswift13. Thank you for making this our last memory together.”

After the donations rolled in, April wrote on Twitter, “I cannot express the overwhelming happiness and gratitude from every #Swiftie out there. Thank you thank you thank you…your words have inspired me through my day so much.”

Meanwhile, another Swiftie is organizing fans to create “Shake It Off” friendship bracelets in Jacob’s memory.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.